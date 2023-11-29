Biden Struggles, Rants About ‘Congressman Trump’ In Colorado (Video)

President Joe Biden traveled to Colorado today in order to tour the CS Wind facility—the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, and to deliver remarks on clean-energy manufacturing in the United States.

Biden appeared confused and lost at several points during his speech, struggling to read from the massive teleprompter that is present during every single one of Joe Biden’s speeches. See a clip of Biden struggling to read from his teleprompter in the clip below…

Biden is really struggling to read from his giant teleprompter today pic.twitter.com/Rs2cQQ8r3x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

The President can be quoted as saying during this portion of his speech in which he struggled to read from his teleprompter, “Here in Colorado, the wind turbine manufacturing Vista is investing $40 million to expand its factory and hiring an additional 1,000 employees. Solar manufacturer Bur- Meyer Burger is building a new solar cell factory just down the road in Colorado Springs.”

Later on during this speech, Biden, in attempt to reference Republican members of Congress, actually called former President Trump, ‘Congressman Trump’. See a clip of Biden making that hilarious mistake below…

Embarrassing!