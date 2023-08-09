Biden Struggles To Give Coherent Answers During Weather Channel Interview (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to deliver coherent answers during an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Weather channel yesterday. During the interview, Biden claimed that his Administration is ‘preparing the Military’ by dealing with ‘the climate stuff’.

What is the President talking about? What is the military doing in relation to climate change? See a clip of Biden making that bizarre moment below…

BIDEN: "We're preparing the military by trying to deal with the climate stuff!" pic.twitter.com/z42Epi3EfH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

When asked about migrants surging the United States Southern Border, Biden strangely broke into a rant about lead pipes in America. It seems as if Biden forgot the question he was supposed to answer during his rant. See a clip of that strange moment below…

"Is it the responsibility of the U.S. to protect migrants who might be fleeing extreme weather in their countries?"



Biden: "We're replacing every single lead pipe in America!" pic.twitter.com/LYEjmsTLJ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Biden then raised his hands above his head when talking about ‘transmitting’ wind and solar energy across the east coast. What is wrong with this man? He looks like Ricky Bobby when he didn’t know what do with his hands!

See a clip of Biden’s Ricky Bobby moment below…

This President is clearly lost!