Biden Struggles To Give Coherent Answers During Weather Channel Interview (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to deliver coherent answers during an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Weather channel yesterday. During the interview, Biden claimed that his Administration is ‘preparing the Military’ by dealing with ‘the climate stuff’.

What is the President talking about? What is the military doing in relation to climate change? See a clip of Biden making that bizarre moment below…

When asked about migrants surging the United States Southern Border, Biden strangely broke into a rant about lead pipes in America. It seems as if Biden forgot the question he was supposed to answer during his rant. See a clip of that strange moment below…

Biden then raised his hands above his head when talking about ‘transmitting’ wind and solar energy across the east coast. What is wrong with this man? He looks like Ricky Bobby when he didn’t know what do with his hands!

See a clip of Biden’s Ricky Bobby moment below…

This President is clearly lost!

What do you think?

