Biden Struggles To Open Umbrella, Looks Lost Upon Arrival In Japan (Video)

President Joe Biden arrived in Japan today to a major rainstorm. Cameras captured Biden struggling down the steps of Air Force One with an umbrella in hand.
Biden visibly struggled with his umbrella for over a minute. It appeared as if he was unable to figure out how to open it. Biden is greeted by a Japanese official who attempts to greet him with a handshake. Biden is so focused on his umbrella that he doesn’t recognize the gesture for a long period of time.
Several people then move to hold their own umbrella over the President. After over a minute into the clip, Biden finally opens his umbrella. See that laughable moment in the clip below…
It took Biden almost a minute to figure out how to open his umbrella after landing in Japan in a torrential downpour pic.twitter.com/n1s2KJH9pZ— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2023
Biden then strangely jogged in front of some U.S. Military members that are currently stationed in Japan. See a clip of that moment below…
A confused Joe Biden demonstrates his vigorous jog to a group of U.S. Marines stationed in Japan pic.twitter.com/R9U0zTP9wT— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2023
AP reports on Biden’s trip to Japan…
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Thursday aiming to showcase the strength of their alliance ahead of a Group of Seven summit where leading democracies will tackle the challenges of Russia’s war in Ukraine, North Korea’s ballistic nuclear threats and an increasingly forceful China.
Biden recalled that Kishida said during a January Washington visit that the world faced one of the “most complex” security environments in recent history.
“I couldn’t agree with you more,” Biden told the Japanese prime minister as they sat with their aides at a conference table. “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger and I believe the whole world is safer when we do.”
Kishida noted that the global tensions had brought the U.S. and Japan closer together, that “the cooperation has evolved in leaps and bounds.”https://apnews.com/article/biden-kishida-hiroshima-g7-japan-98a6fa31248fb7ac23f2a760019ada7e
