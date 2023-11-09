Biden Struggles To Put On T-Shirt Over His Dress Shirt In Illinois (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech today in Illinois to union workers. The speech was held at the Community Building Complex of Boone County in Belvidere, Illinois. Before delivering remarks, a union member came on stage to hand Joe Biden a union t-shirt.

Videos by Rare

Biden took the shirt, struggling to put it on over his dress shirt. The President eventually needed assistance putting on the shirt, as the union member helped pull the shit over his back. See a clip of Biden struggling to pull his shirt over his dress shirt below…

Biden requires some assistance as he struggles to put on a t-shirt he was given before his speech pic.twitter.com/rOs8PwwIcg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023

Biden appeared extremely confused while delivering his remarks, at one point claiming that before his Presidency that nobody in America understood what a supply chain is. See a clip of Biden making that statement during his speech in Illinois below…

BIDEN: "People didn't know what the hell supply chain meant!" pic.twitter.com/sIaplIi9tI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023