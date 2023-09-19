Biden Struggles To Read From Teleprompter At UN (Video)

During the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Joe Biden could be seen struggling to read his teleprompter during his address to the audience. Another embarrassing display of weakness from our so-called “leader.”

Videos by Rare

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Joe Biden had trouble reading his lines from the teleprompter, resulting in another sad, and embarrassing performance for Biden on the global stage.

Watch the clip of Biden below…

Joe Biden struggles to read teleprompter at United Nations General Assembly… pic.twitter.com/xk5Kgq6Rpv — Rare (@Rare) September 19, 2023

Despite Americans voicing their concerns about Biden’s run for re-election, the Biden Administration continues to refuse to acknowledge the incompetence that Joe has displayed time and time again. With countless videos of Joe aimlessly wandering, spouting complete nonsense, and embarrassing our nation, the American people can only hope that they won’t have to wait another year for a change to occur.

What we, as a country, must try to learn from the Biden Administration is that the individuals who have spent their entire lives in positions of power, claiming to represent the people, are the very ones who have brought us to this all-time low. Moving on from the era of career politicians would be a significant stride in eradicating the greed and p who pursue positions of authority solely for personal gain and the advantage of their inner circle.