Biden Struggles To Read Teleprompter During South Carolina Speech (Video)

President Biden traveled to South Carolina today in order to deliver a speech on manufacturing jobs. During Biden’s speech in Charleston, he struggled to read from the teleprompter.

Videos by Rare

Biden struggled to speak, stammering and stuttering, seeming to get lost in the words on the teleprompter.

This comes after Biden ignored reporters on the White House lawn this morning. We posted an article on that this morning. See Biden ignoring the press in the clip below…

Biden strolls by the press corps, completely ignoring questions on the cocaine found inside his White House pic.twitter.com/4lJZgEsfLF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Making his case for 2024, President Joe Biden declared in deep-red South Carolina on Thursday that Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs because of economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition. With an eye toward next year’’s elections, Biden made his case that government investments in computer chips, batteries and electric vehicles will help the U.S. out-compete China and that his agenda has delivered in ways that former President Donald Trump could not. “I didn’t get much help from the other team, but that didn’t stop us from getting it done,” the president said, speaking in a state that he lost by nearly 12 percentage points in 2020. “Every Republican member of Congress voted against the Inflation Reduction Act.” https://apnews.com/article/biden-south-carolina-inflation-reduction-act-solar-34dfcc27ed387d1b422a05c0590551e7