Biden Struggles To Read Teleprompter, Leaves AI Speech After Just 6 Minutes (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to read the teleprompter today during his short remarks on artificial intelligence held at the White House. Biden left the podium after only 6 minutes.

While attempting to read the teleprompter, Biden struggled, stammering and repeating himself several times. Biden also coughed into his fist several times.

The President can be quoted as saying, “These commitments, these these commitments are a promising, but that we have a lot more work to do together. Realizing the promise of AI (cough), while managing the risk (cough) are gonna require some new laws, regulations and oversight.”

See that clip of Biden struggling below…

Joe Biden does not sound well today pic.twitter.com/k90BWMVbbq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

Biden also repeated himself in the beginning of his speech. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN (reading from a teleprompter): "Artificial Intelligence or promises an enormous, enormous promise of both risk to our society and our economy and our national security but also incredible opportunities" pic.twitter.com/EY0PKwjukI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

We published an article earlier detailing Biden’s departure from the meeting while reporters shouted question about the Chinese hacking scandal that has allegedly targeted high-level cabinet officials. Read that article here, or see the clip of Biden leaving the short speech below…

When will House Republicans begin to officially question Biden’s health? We have the 25th Amendment in place specifically for a case such as this.

Our President is unwell. He seems to have difficulty even reading a speech from a teleprompter… This is the man with the nuclear codes?

Something must be done, and fast, before the world descends into chaos under the watch of President Joe Biden!