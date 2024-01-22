Biden Struggles To Read Teleprompter, Starts Whispering at Mayors Winter Meeting (Video)

During his remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting held at the White House on Friday, President Joe Biden began to whisper, strangely drawing closer to the microphone and apparently disturbing his guests.

At one point during his speech, President Biden lowered himself to the microphone, saying as he whispered, “When I started the job, I kept talking about the need for a deal with the environment. So we don’t have a problem. Anybody think climate’s not a problem? Raise your hand. Come on, man!”

In another part of his speech, President Joe Biden struggled to read from his teleprompter, stuttering and barely being able to make out the words on the screen. See a clip of that moment below…

