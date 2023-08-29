Biden Struggles To Read Teleprompter (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to read the teleprompter yesterday during the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. It appears that extensive vacations filled with rest and relaxation did absolutely nothing to improve Biden’s condition.

Biden can be quoted as saying during his remarks, “He pursued a righteous calling that threw him brought him back here — I was gonna say threw him back here, but it brought him back here, kinda threw him as well, back here to Washington.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN VS. TELEPROMPTER: "He pursued a righteous calling that threw him brought him back here — I was gonna say threw him back here, but it brought him back here, kinda threw him as well, back here to Washington." pic.twitter.com/vD5D8f4QRH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Biden then claimed that he got Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act. Biden was not in Congress during that time, as Biden did not become a Senator until 1973. Biden can be quoted as saying during his speech, “I was able to literally, not figuratively, talk Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I was able to literally, not figuratively, talk Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died" pic.twitter.com/5RbUZ4PKTD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

