Biden Struggles To Speak During Ukraine Briefing (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to speak today in front of reporters during a briefing from his national security team. For a brief moment, Biden appeared in front of reporters. While reading his remarks from a notecard, Biden struggled. At one point, he said ‘uh’ between almost every single word.

Videos by Rare

The President can be quoted as saying, “And, uh, also, uh, our continued enhancement of stability in the Indo, uh, in the in the Indo, uhh, Pacifc.” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN (mumbling pre-written remarks directly from a notecard): "And, uh, also, uh, our continued enhancement of stability in the Indo, uh, in the in the Indo, uhh, Pacifc." pic.twitter.com/7pp6KNoUv8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2023

At another point, Biden could not say the words Justice Department, giving up mid-sentence. Biden was talking about new Joint Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown and his “experience in administering at the Justice Departm— at the Justice Dep— at the Defense Department.”

Additionally, Charles Q. Brown has absolutely nothing to do with Justice Department. He is part of the Military! This is just pathetic!

See a clip of that below…

Biden notes Joint Chiefs Chairman Charles Q. Brown, Jr.'s "experience in administering at the Justice Departm— at the Justice Dep— at the Defense Department" pic.twitter.com/YjbOYG4c5x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2023

Gaetz OUSTS McCarthy: What’s Next? Rare.us Editor-in-Chief Troy Smith & Roger Stone Discuss