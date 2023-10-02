Biden Struggles To Speak, Gives Incoherent Answers During ProPublica Interview (Video)

President Joe Biden recently sat down with ProPublica for an interview. During the interview, President Biden struggled to give coherent answers, stuttering and mumbling throughout his many responses.

At one point, Biden can be quoted as saying, “That’s why I think that I want to change, increase the focus on the fundamentals here, that democracy, literally our democracy, is at stake … and I think that, uh, I think we’re in real trouble if that’s not the case.” See a clip of that moment below…

Biden strangely had notes on his lap for the interview, and even referenced these notes while he was giving his nonsensical responses. Even with a script, this President struggles to give coherent answers. See a clip of Biden using his notes below…

Biden also claimed that his policies are ‘overwhelmingly popular’ with the American people despite Biden’s dismal approval rating, which currently sits at a historically low 41.3% per FiveThirtyEight.

See Biden making that statement below…

Total embarrassment!

What do you think?

