Biden Laughs As Americans Are Being Held Hostage In Israel (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks from the White House lawn today to announce new actions to protect consumers from hidden “junk fees”. During his remarks, the President struggled to speak at several points.

At one moment, while attempting to say, “Junk Fee Prevention Act”, Biden stuttered several times before finally getting the words out. He then added, “Hard to say. Anyway.” See a clip of this moment below…

BIDEN: "I continue to call on Congress to pass what my friends in the front row here mostly support — Junk Fee, the Junk Fee Prev— Junk Fee Prevention Act. Hard to say. Anyway." pic.twitter.com/Wt8zmYSbE4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

Biden appeared unaffected by the fact that Americans are currently being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Israel. 22 Americans were reportedly killed in the most recent wave of attacks that has left over 1,200 dead.

Biden laughed during this speech, joking about the women in the audience. The President can be quoted as saying, “None of the women in the front row here have been around for more than two or three years, but some of the guys have been here for a hell of a long time..”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "None of the women in the front row here have been around for more than two or three years, but some of the guys have been here for a hell of a long time…" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h6aolleA4K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

Total embarrassment!