Biden Struggles To Speak On Zelenskyy: “I May Be Peaking Him Later Today” (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks this morning on ‘Investing in America’. Vice President Kamala Harris is also speaking at this event at the White House.

While discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Biden misspoke. He struggled to form the words, changing what we infer meant to be ‘speaking’ to ‘peaking’. Biden said, “I also talked at length with President Zelenskyy, we keep in contact with him, I may be peaking him later today, or early tomorrow morning”.

BIDEN: "I also talked at length with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine … I may be peaking him later today." pic.twitter.com/7R7zgmrdOy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Biden also singled out Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, claiming that she is a ‘wonder woman’. Biden can be quoted as saying, “Did you lay all that cable? She’s a wonder woman! I was watching in the other room, but I didn’t realize…”

BIDEN to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo: "Did you lay all that cable? She's a wonder woman! I was watching in the other room, but I didn't realize…" pic.twitter.com/v3fYJUwpSY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Biden is more than lost. His state of mind is a focus of rivaling Nations across the world, as they slowly but surely realize that the Biden Administration has interest in protecting American interests across the globe.

Taiwan is next to come under fire, all because of the weak, non-existent leadership we currently have in Washington D.C.

From the politicians themselves, to the wealthy donors who use them as puppets, and even to the military industrial complex, America is no longer the leading Nation of the world.