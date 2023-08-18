Biden Struggles To Speak, Stares Blankly At Press During Camp David Meeting (Video)

President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Camp David today. Members of the press captured the moment that Yoon and Kishida arrived.

Videos by Rare

A confused Biden extends his arms, welcoming the two to Camp David, before awkwardly asking them to shake hands with each other. We posted about that moment on Rare, but you can also check out the clip of that moment below…

Biden greets Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and South Korean President Yoon at Camp David: "You guys missing lunch?" pic.twitter.com/pS0yU12UWC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

Biden then shuffled away from reporters without answering any questions. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden ignores questions and wanders back inside after a photo op with the Japanese prime minister and the South Korean president pic.twitter.com/PV7W1C9imh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

Biden then headed inside with Kishida and Yoon, sitting at a table in front of reporters. At this moment, Biden said, “We’re gonna politely ask the press to leave…”

Biden then blankly stares at the press, eventually transitioning into a creepy smirk at the press is herded out of the room by his staff. See video of that moment below…

BIDEN: "We're gonna politely ask the press to leave…"



He then ignores questions and smirks as his handlers force them out of the room. pic.twitter.com/6gYIXB5dC8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

Completely LOST!