Biden Struggles To Speak, Stares Blankly At Press During Camp David Meeting (Video)

President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Camp David today. Members of the press captured the moment that Yoon and Kishida arrived.

A confused Biden extends his arms, welcoming the two to Camp David, before awkwardly asking them to shake hands with each other. We posted about that moment on Rare, but you can also check out the clip of that moment below…

Biden then shuffled away from reporters without answering any questions. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden then headed inside with Kishida and Yoon, sitting at a table in front of reporters. At this moment, Biden said, “We’re gonna politely ask the press to leave…”

Biden then blankly stares at the press, eventually transitioning into a creepy smirk at the press is herded out of the room by his staff. See video of that moment below…

Completely LOST!

What do you think?

