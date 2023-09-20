Biden Struggles With Headset As Brazilian President Says ‘Can You Hear Me, President Biden?’ (Video)

President Joe Biden met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva today in order to announce a ‘Partnership for Workers’ Rights’ between Brazil and the United States.

Videos by Rare

During the meeting, the President became angry with the press, saying that he would only begin speaking once the press stopped conducting ‘verbal interviews.’ See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden angry with the press at “Partnership for Workers’ Rights” speech in New York… pic.twitter.com/FSf2uYPyRo — Rare (@Rare) September 20, 2023

During his time on the stage, Biden fumbled with an earpiece. When Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began speaking, Biden struggled to keep his headphone in his ear. The Brazilian President even said during his speech, “Can you hear me, President Biden?”

Biden had no reaction to this question, as he continued to struggle with his earpiece. See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden struggles to use headphones during “Partnership for Workers Rights” speech…

Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/quXbiONLN5 — Rare (@Rare) September 20, 2023

President Joe Biden is struggling, and continues to embarrass the United States on the world stage. The world is laughing, and our enemies are advancing, as China continues to expand worldwide.