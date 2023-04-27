Biden Struggles With Picture Cheat Sheet and Pre-Approved Questions In “Press Conference” (Video)

During a visit from South Korean President Yoon yesterday, President Joe Biden answered pre-approved questions from reporters.

Biden shuffled a deck of cards containing pictures and names of reporters, along with the question that they were going to ask. This President cannot handle a simple question from the press. One of the cards even contained a phonetic spelling of the name of LA Times reporter Courtney Subramanian.

See a photo of that card in Biden’s hand below…

Biden used a cheat sheet at today's press conference — with a reporter's question written on it pic.twitter.com/jfZu5JxKz5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

Confirmed: Biden not only calls on list of pre-approved reporters, he apparently is answering pre-approved questions too!



It's all a show. pic.twitter.com/bifGtvI6q5 — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) April 26, 2023

See Biden struggling to read from these cards in a video below…

At the joint presser with South Korean President Yoon, Biden is ready to go with his list of pre-selected reporters to call on. pic.twitter.com/2TyFxqWvCp — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 26, 2023

At one point during the press conference, Biden actually asked the press if it was ‘his turn to ask a question’ before calling on another pre-approved reporter. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden, calling on a list of pre-approved reporters at his own press conference: "Ok, my turn to ask a question? pic.twitter.com/dSsNrDHGzw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

This President continues to struggle on a daily basis. How do we expect Joe Biden to participate in a diplomatic exchange? How could he possibly navigate a strenuous phone call with Vladimir Putin, or President Xi of China?

It has never been more evident in United States history that the man sitting in the Oval Office not capable of fulfilling the duties of the Office. Congress must invoke the 25th Amendment… NOW!