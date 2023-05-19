Biden Stumbles Down Stairs At G7 Conference, Gets Lost (Video)

President Joe Biden attended the G7 Conference in Japan today, announcing new sanctions on Russia. During his time at the conference, Biden could be seen stumbling down a small group of steps.

Biden tumbled down, seemingly losing control of his body. He is met with assistance as he gets to the bottom of the stairs.

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that moment below…

Watch out for those stairs, Joe! pic.twitter.com/oCrbySFK4h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

At a time where the Biden Administration is attempting to portray an image of strength, Joe Biden’s inability to walk down a flight of steps sure does not help.

Biden also became lost during the conference, having to be pointed in the direction of the rest of the World leaders… See a clip of that moment below…

Biden needs directions to locate the group of other world leaders gathered at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan pic.twitter.com/ERZMliLufE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

CNN reports on the G7 conference…

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations, which is comprised of the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Italy, met Friday afternoon in the Japanese city of Hiroshima where the war was a central topic of discussion as Ukrainian forces prepare for a counteroffensive. The group later released a joint statement that “reaffirmed” their commitment to stand against Moscow’s “illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked” invasion. The new sanctions would “increase the costs to Russia and those who are supporting its war effort,” and build on efforts to “ensure that Russia is no longer able to weaponize the availability of energy,” the statement added. https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/18/politics/biden-group-of-7-meeting-japan/index.html

A “counteroffensive”? Are you kidding me? This Administration seems to be meeting in Japan in order to figure out how to start World War 3.

President Trump said it best during a recent CNN town hall, claiming that he simple wants people on both sides to STOP DYING! Trump can be quoted as saying, “I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying.”

President Joe Biden must be impeached. He continues to display a rapid decline the likes of which we have never seen!