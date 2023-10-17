Biden Stumbles, Nearly Faceplants In Philadelphia (Video)

While entering the stage for his speech in Philadelphia over the weekend, Joe Biden stumbled up a short set of stairs leading to the stage.

A small crowd cheered for Biden as he struggled to climb three steps, tripping three times in just a five-second clip. Once on stage, Biden can be seen freezing and looking at the crowd behind him.

Watch this clip of Joe below…

Joe Biden stumbles multiple times walking up steps ahead of speech in Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/howoKQYihh — Rare (@Rare) October 16, 2023

While millions of people across this country are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation and increased prices on everything from groceries to lumber, caused by the Biden Administration, Joe continues to embarrass himself and our nation on a daily basis.

Despite the constant embarrassment of his appearances, Joe continues to take the stage and assure the American people that all is well, even though several new wars have begun as a result of his Administration, and his approval rating sits at just 39%.

Every day that the Biden Administration remains in power, America grows weaker and our adversaries become more empowered, which will continue to spur new wars and conflicts. As Joe Biden projects weakness on the world stage, countries and groups that seek to harm the United States will become more willing to engage in conflict with the U.S. We can only hope that we will not have to wait another year for a change.