Biden Stumbles Up The Steps Of Air Force One In Finland (Video)

While departing Finland today, President Joe Biden stumbled up the smaller staircase of Air Force One. This marks yet another instance of Biden stumbling up the steps of his plane.

Biden took no questions from the press during his departure. He takes a misstep about halfway up the short staircase. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden stumbles a bit as he boards Air Force One — using the smaller stairs — en route to the United States. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/UxCA75kdQP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Not only is Joe Biden incapable of remembering the names of other Nations, or other World leaders, but he is also seemingly incapable of walking up a flight of stairs. How embarrassing.

This moment comes after Biden threatened a Russian oligarch during a press conference in Finland. Biden can be quoted as saying, “If I Were He, I’d Be Careful What I Ate,” about Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden on Yevgeny Prigozhin: "If I were he, I'd be careful what I ate" pic.twitter.com/zbikDJuAtF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Biden only took two questions from screened reporters before he decided to leave the press conference. See a clip of Biden leaving below…

Biden departs his "press conference" after calling on two pre-selected reporters.



He still has not answered questions about the cocaine scandal in his White House. pic.twitter.com/iSDiig3NOD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023