Biden Stutters, Gets Angry During ‘Democracy’ Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech today in the Philadelphia area on ‘Democracy’, struggling throughout the speech to maintain his composure. During the speech, Biden referred to the sacred Oval Office as ‘My Oval Office’, stuttering, and eventually correcting himself, saying ‘The Oval Office’.

See a clip of that moment from Biden’s speech in Pennsylvania today below…

During that same speech, Biden appeared to get agitated while rambling on about nonsense. It appears that the President may have lost his train of thought. See a clip of Biden losing his place during the speech, despite having an extremely large teleprompter below…

BIDEN: "He promised he would write them! Write them! Everything they did. He would be side-by-side with them."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/OEUX86NxUS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024

Biden just returned from yet another vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands days ago. This President spends more time on vacation than nearly any other President in the history of the Country.