Biden Stutters, Repeats Himself Over And Over Again During Vilnius University Speech (Video)

President Biden struggled to deliver a speech today at Vilnius University in Lithuania. During his speech, the President stuttered over and over again, attempting to say the phrase ’32 freestanding members’ repeatedly.

It took three tries, but Biden eventually got it. What kind of image does this display to the rest of the world? Will Biden garner any respect from Nations that are currently facing the prospect of another world war?

See a clip of Biden stuttering below…

Biden vs. teleprompter:



"Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30 free, 32 freestanding members!" pic.twitter.com/zsS75pvCqL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

We have to ask the question, how long will officials in the Democrat and Republican Parties ignore Biden’s obvious mental deterioration?

Biden has had a stutter his entire life. Disingenuous supporters of the Democrat Party will argue that Biden’s struggles are only related to this stutter, omitting mountains of surrounding evidence to support the furtherance of their political ideology and perceived power.

There is no excuse for the Washington D.C. establishment’s willing ignorance when it comes to the vivid and rapid deterioration of Joe Biden. Perhaps the most disgusting members of this charade are Joe Biden’s family.

Hunter and Jill Biden have allowed their father and husband to make a complete fool of himself and America every single day since he launched his campaign for President in 2019.

During another portion of the speech in Lithuania, Biden can be quoted as saying, “Russia could end this war tomorrow by…ceasing its inhumane attacks on Russia! I mean by Russia on Ukraine.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Russia could end this war tomorrow by…ceasing its inhumane attacks on Russia! I mean by Russia on Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/Iio1tL4Akl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Biden is totally lost!