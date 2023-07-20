Biden Takes No Questions, Shuffles Up Steps Of Air Force One (Video)

President Joe Biden departed Joint Base Andrews today en route to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in order to tour a shipyard. The President once again used the smaller staircase to board Air Force One, entering through the belly of the plane.

Biden took no questions from the press, and could be seen giving a wave from aboard the plane once he shuffled up the small staircase. See a clip of that moment below…

Once he arrived in Pennsylvania, the President once again ignored reporters. One reporter shouted, “Mr. President, voters still have a negative view of the economy. What’s your response to that?”

Biden said nothing, turning his back and walking away. See a clip of that moment below…

The President is set to arrive back in Washington D.C. at around 3:30pm today. It is expected that he will deliver a speech from the Philadelphia shipyard at 1:00pm.

Why does this President have to use the small staircase of Air Force One? Is the Secret Service scared that Biden may take another devastating fall?

See a “vigorous” President Biden tumbling up the steps of Air Force One in the clip below…

