Biden Takes No Questions, Stammers Up Air Force One Stairs Departing From California (Video)

President Biden has been schmoozing with high-class donors in California over the last several days. We reported on some of the most ridiculous moments from his trip.

During one moment, a Democrat Representative pulls Biden around after his speech, leading him around the crowd. See a clip of that moment below…

Rep. Anna Eshoo physically pulls Biden across the stage to meet with attendees after his speech pic.twitter.com/g08tcq0wSS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

Biden also forgot what year it was, see a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I've committed that by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters…" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RTePcYFOpk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

Just yesterday during a meeting with California Governor Newsom, Biden claimed that he is “very proud of his son”. This statement came after news leaked that Hunter Biden intends to plead guilty on tax charges. See a clip of that moment below…

🚨 BIDEN: "I'm very proud of my son" pic.twitter.com/ixDgqVmMzJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2023

After this trip to California, Biden took no questions from reporters, stammering up the smaller steps of Air Force One. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden, returning from California after several days of fundraising with ultra-rich liberals, takes no questions as he boards Air Force One using the smaller staircase pic.twitter.com/ku2iCRu2hW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

The Hill reports on Biden’s trip…

When President Biden touched down in California on Monday, an enthusiastic Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stood at the bottom of the stairs of Air Force One to welcome him. The governor stepped forward from the line of greeters to be the first to shake the president’s hand. After speaking for a few seconds, the president patted Newsom on the chest before the two turned to greet others. Newsom’s front-and-center approach during Biden’s trip is reflective of a rising media profile in recent weeks that has renewed speculation of presidential aspirations. The president, 80, and governor, 55, spent the afternoon together, first going from the airport to a nature center where they walked along a bridge over the San Francisco Bay ahead of an event. Then, Newsom, standing at a podium with a presidential seal on it, praised Biden, saying that no president has delivered more on combating climate change. https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4057497-newsom-gives-political-boost-to-biden-in-california/