Biden Takes No Questions, Struggles To Helicopter En Route To Camp David For Another Vacation (Video)

President Joe Biden has no interest in working this weekend. He and First Lady Jill Biden were spotted departing the White House today in route to Camp David for the weekend.

The Biden’s took no questions from the press, who shouted and hollered questions to the quick-moving pair as they shuffled to their helicopter. Biden could be seen giving a demented, confused smile to the press as he avoided their questions after a short wave.

Biden showcased his stiff walk during this video, taking First Lady Jill Biden’s hand about halfway through the clip.

Biden shuffles his feet, almost seeming as if he is struggling to walk. Joe and Jill then board Marine One. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden takes no questions (and fails to salute the Marine) as he retreats to Camp David yet again.



He has spent 355 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/EVtGl89U0C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

This comes just days after Biden returned from a trip to Europe. Upon boarding his plane in Finland, Biden stumbled up the steps of Air Force One. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden stumbles a bit as he boards Air Force One — using the smaller stairs — en route to the United States. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/UxCA75kdQP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

This President sure does seem to vacation quite a bit. Biden has reportedly been on vacation for nearly 40% of his Presidency as of March 2023.

Biden isn’t great at being President in the first place, even disregarding the fact that he barely shows up for work, he still ranks among the worst U.S. Presidents in our history.

A total embarrassment in every way!