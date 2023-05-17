Biden Takes Orders From Nancy Pelosi At Emily’s List Gala: “If You Haven’t Noticed, I Do Whatever She Tells Me!” (Video)

President Joe Biden honored former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a gala event for ‘Emily’s List’ last night. Biden could be seen standing onstage with Pelosi, and even giving her flowers.

When the two appeared together, Nancy Pelosi had to actually direct Biden on what to say. This interaction was picked up by the microphone on stage. She said to Biden, “Now let’s say together, ‘we are Emily'”. Biden then raises his hand with Pelosi and says the phrase.

Videos by Rare

Then, in an awkward moment, Biden grabbed the microphone and exclaimed, “If you haven’t noticed, I do whatever she tells me!” Pelosi grinned as she stood with Biden. Is Pelosi calling the shots in the Biden Administration?

See a clip of that scary moment below…

BIDEN: "If you notice, I do whatever [Nancy Pelosi] tells me" pic.twitter.com/qNZAi9tfjE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2023

Biden even knelt before Pelosi when walking onto the stage. He referred to Pelosi as ‘incredible’. See a clip of that ridiculous moment below…

Nancy Pelosi will go down in history as ‘one of the most consequential speakers in the history of the United States,’ President Joe Biden said at the EMILY's List gala pic.twitter.com/JZSmE6FwN2 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 17, 2023

The Hill reports on this Gala…

“Nancy Pelosi is going down in history as one of the most consequential speakers in American history,” Biden said at the event. “Not because she’s a woman but because she’s so incredible.” EMILY’s List, which works to support female candidates who are pro-abortion rights, honored Pelosi at its 2023 national gala in The Anthem at the Wharf area of southwest D.C. Biden, during his roughly six-minute-long remarks, named some of Pelosi’s achievements, including passing the Affordable Care Act and the American Rescue Plan and her response to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. “She’s been a steadfast defender of women’s rights,” he added. He called Pelosi onto the stage and the two clasped hands and declared “We are EMILY!” in unison while raising their hands over their heads. https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4007825-a-steadfast-defender-of-womens-rights-biden-honors-pelosi-at-emilys-list-gala/