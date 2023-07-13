Biden Threatens Russian Oligarch In Helsinki: “If I Were He, I’d Be Careful What I Ate” (Video)

President Joe Biden continues to stoke the flames of world war during his trip to Europe. During his remarks in Helsinki today, Biden threatened a Russian oligarch, threatening a poisoning.

Biden can quoted as saying about Yevgeny Prigozhin, “If I Were He, I’d Be Careful What I Ate.” See a clip of that moment below…

Biden on Yevgeny Prigozhin: "If I were he, I'd be careful what I ate" pic.twitter.com/zbikDJuAtF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

This comes after Biden gave a veiled threat to a reporter at the press conference that asked Biden about the potential safety of Europe in the future. Biden can be quoted as telling that reporter, “Let me be clear. I didn’t say we didn’t guarantee, you couldn’t guarantee the future. You can’t tell me whether you’re gonna be able to go home tonight. Nobody can be sure what they’re gonna do. I’m saying as sure as anything can possibly be said, about America foreign policy, we will stay connected to NATO. Connected to NATO beginning, middle, and end. We are a trans-Atlantic partnership. That’s what I said.”

Biden freaks out on a Finnish reporter: "I didn't say we couldn't guarantee the future! You can't tell me whether you're gonna be able to go home tonight!" pic.twitter.com/9b0KysU43e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Do you remember when Joe Biden and the Democrats claimed that President Trump was a danger to the safety of the world?

It appears that they have accused Trump of exactly what they themselves are doing. How would the United States government react if Vladimir Putin said, for instance, that Anthony Blinken, our Secretary of State, should ‘watch what he ate’?

It would be viewed as a provocation of war. Biden and his cronies are stoking the flames of world war, a conflict that will result in the death of at least 1 Billion people.