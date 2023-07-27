Biden To Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “I Hope You’ll Be Nice To Me” (Video)

President Joe Biden made a less-than-impressive appearance today at the White House during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni. During that meeting, Biden could be seen whispering to Meloni and touching her hand. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden opens his bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pic.twitter.com/onV4jSj58l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

Biden then told a rambling story about his childhood, saying that he felt self-conscious as a child because his name didn’t end in “o”. The President can be quoted as saying, “I just want you to know, I was raised in a neighborhood where I felt self-conscious my name didn’t end in “o”. I want you to know I’m the only non-Italian to be named ‘Man of the Year’ by the Italian society.” Towards the ends of this rant, Biden becomes completely unintelligible. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden starts rambling to the Italian prime minister: "I want you to know I'm the only non-Italian named man of the year by the Italian society" pic.twitter.com/2hqSdmfQlS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

In an ultimate showing of the kind of image Biden projects, Biden cowered before the Italian Prime Minister, saying, “I’m also for pursuing an ambitious, uh, agenda for progress, and uh, uh, I hope you’ll be nice to me.” Biden seems incredibly confused and tired while delivering this statement. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: "I hope you'll be nice to me" pic.twitter.com/uxzSromE40 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

This President is beyond lost, and projecting an image of weakness to the world!