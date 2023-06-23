Biden Totally Lost At State Dinner: “Where Are We?” (Video)

President Joe Biden held a State Dinner last night, inviting many prominent celebrities to dine with the Indian Prime Minister Modi.

The guest list included former wife of disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin. The guests also included director M. Night Shyamalan, and Billie Jean King.

Hunter Biden, fresh off news that he will plead guilty to tax charges, was able to attend the event as well.

In a moment of pure confusion and deterioration, President Joe Biden requested that everybody at the dinner ‘enjoy your meal’. He then looked around, seemingly unaware of his surrounding, and asked “where are we?”

BIDEN: "Enjoy your meal. Where are we?" pic.twitter.com/AkShkYSCeF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Earlier in the day, President Biden ignored questions about his son as he scurried away from reporters with Indian Prime Minister Modi. See a clip of that moment below…

"What's your response to Republicans who say your son got special treatment? Do we have a two-tier system of justice?"



Biden ignores the question and walks away as the reporter's microphone is cut. pic.twitter.com/se0uZk0sPM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

Hunter Biden was spotted socializing with top politicians and public figures at an opulent state dinner on Thursday after being charged with two federal misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who leads the Justice Department, also attended the White House state dinner in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to the tax charges and is also entering into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate felony charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, his attorneys said. The plea agreement still needs to be approved by a judge. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-ag-garland-enjoy-white-house-state-dinner-first-son-faces-federal-charges