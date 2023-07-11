Biden Totally Lost Onstage At NATO Summit (Video)

President Joe Biden was completely lost onstage today at the NATO 2023 Summit. Appearing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Videos by Rare

Biden needed directions from the pair of foreign leaders to exit the stage. As he stood with Gitanas and Stoltenberg, Biden waved his hands around, seeming to not understand what he was supposed to be doing.

Stoltenberg and Gitanas then usher Biden off of the stage. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden takes a photo with the NATO secretary general and the Lithuanian president, then struggles to figure out where to go to next pic.twitter.com/YfeBzpwZeT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

President Zelesnkyy of Ukraine has criticized Biden following this NATO summit, claiming that Ukraine must join NATO. NATO has agreements with Russia to not advance NATO in Ukraine. Zelenskyy simply doesn’t care.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

See a tweet from Zelenskyy below criticizing Biden…

We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation.

Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect.



But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 11, 2023

Biden reportedly canceled a NATO dinner tonight. We reported on that cancellation earlier today. Biden continues to embarrass America on the world stage.