Biden Totally Lost Onstage At NATO Summit (Video)

President Joe Biden was completely lost onstage today at the NATO 2023 Summit. Appearing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Biden needed directions from the pair of foreign leaders to exit the stage. As he stood with Gitanas and Stoltenberg, Biden waved his hands around, seeming to not understand what he was supposed to be doing.

Stoltenberg and Gitanas then usher Biden off of the stage. See a clip of that moment below…

President Zelesnkyy of Ukraine has criticized Biden following this NATO summit, claiming that Ukraine must join NATO. NATO has agreements with Russia to not advance NATO in Ukraine. Zelenskyy simply doesn’t care.

See a tweet from Zelenskyy below criticizing Biden…

Biden reportedly canceled a NATO dinner tonight. We reported on that cancellation earlier today. Biden continues to embarrass America on the world stage.

