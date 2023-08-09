Biden Touches Female Reporter, Falsely Claims He Has Issued Climate Change State Of Emergency (Video)

President Joe Biden participated a frankly scary public appearance at the Grand Canyon in Arizona yesterday as part of a multi-State trip to the western United States.

Videos by Rare

During this visit to the Grand Canyon, Biden conducted an interview with the Weather Channel. In that interview, Biden falsely claimed that he has issued a State Of Emergency on the issue of climate change.

Biden claims that he has ‘practically’ issued the declaration after he pressed by the woman interviewing him. The President even pathetically attempts to avoid the question by touching the female reporter on the shoulder, saying ‘You have a bug on you!’ in the middle of his pathetic response.

See a clip of that creepy moment below…

"Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?"



BIDEN: "We've already done that"



"So you've already declared that national emergency?



BIDEN: "In a practical— you have a bug on you" pic.twitter.com/XZ7sNKHCEM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Biden has not issued a State of Emergency on climate change. It would appear that he is simply trying to appease Democrat voters who feel betrayed by his false campaign promises.

Furthermore, any State of Emergency on climate change would be so broad that I cannot imagine it holding up in any kind of court of law.

Biden knows that the fear-mongering he and the Democrat Party have gladly participated in over the last several decades as it pertains to climate change is coming home to roost. The people who have been fooled into believing that man-made climate change will destroy mother Earth are not happy.

What will Biden and the Democrats do? Now that they have riled up an angry mob, telling them that inaction means certain death, how could they possibly not take the actions that they prescribed?

It is pure hypocrisy!