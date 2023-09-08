Biden Touches Young Girl Upon Arrival In India (Video)

President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi, India today for the G20 summit. Immediately upon his arrival in India, Biden could be seen zeroing in on a small female child. The young girl is the daughter of Ambassador Eric Garcetti.

The President lurked over the young girl, touching her face and kneeling down. It appears that the President became fixated on the child. He could be seen putting his arms out and opening his mouth to greet the young girl.

See a clip of that awkward entrance for Biden in India below…

Biden greets disgraced former LA mayor (and current ambassador to India) Eric Garcetti, his daughter, and other dignitaries on the tarmac after landing in India.



He did not take questions. pic.twitter.com/gY3x9TXqmD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2023

Biden could also be seen applauding Indian dancers on the tarmac in New Dehli. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden applauds the tarmac dancers after landing in New Delhi, India pic.twitter.com/IhhvT1mVmC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2023

Biden’s struggles seem to worsen as time goes on. Remember, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that she is ‘ready’ to be President on CBS this weekend.

It would appear that a vote for Joe Biden in 2024 is actually a vote for Kamala Harris, a woman who finished at the bottom of the Democratic Primary in 2020, and only became Vice President after the DNC pushed her onto the Biden ticket.

