Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Called Out In Interview: “I’m Gonna Let It Go Just This Once” (Video)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was confronted on CNBC today over his claims that severe weather is responsible for recent flight delays that have been plaguing passengers nationwide.

During an earlier interview with CNN, Buttigieg can be quoted as saying, “There’s no escaping the fact that when you have more severe weather events — both them happening more often and them getting more severe — that’s gonna affect every form of transportation”

Pete Buttigieg on recent "irregular operations events" in transportation:



"There's no escaping the fact that when you have more severe weather events — both them happening more often and them getting more severe — that's gonna affect every form of transportation." pic.twitter.com/PK1zaPoxYD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

CNBC host Joe Kernen confronted Buttigieg over these comments, telling Buttigieg, “You have told me in the past we are going to control the weather, and now you say you can’t control it, so..”

Buttigieg responded, saying “I don’t know if that’s a climate thing or what, but I’m gonna let it go just this once.”

"You have told me in the past we are going to control the weather, and now you say you can't control it, so…"



Pete Buttigieg: "I don't know if that's a climate thing or what, but I'm gonna let it go just this once." pic.twitter.com/PzoIceS8BK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

The confrontation seemed to be light-hearted, but Buttigieg seemed like he did not know how to take it.