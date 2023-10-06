Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Claims Biden Has “Taken Care Of The Basics” (Video)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on MSNBC yesterday to claim that the Biden Administration has been focused on ‘taking care of the basics’. With gasoline prices sky high, inflation continuing to gouge Americans, mortgage rates at the highest point in American history, and price increases continuing to rise, we’re not exactly sure what Buttigieg is talking about.

Buttigieg can be quoted as saying, “”In our administration, our focus has been on taking care of the basics.” See a clip of that moment below…

REALITY: Prices are way up, real wages are way down, and 73% of the country says we're on the wrong track under Biden. pic.twitter.com/t6RjnE94q1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2023

Possibly the most infuriating part about this Administration is that no matter how bad things get, or how badly the American people are being gouged and struggling, they continously claim that nothing is happening.

They no only claim that things have not gotten worse under the Biden Administration, but actually improved.

Perhaps, that is why this President is one of the most unpopular Presidents in American history, only coming in second behind the dismal Jimmy Carter.