Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: “I Never Thought I Was Gonna Be A Minivan Person. It’s A Plug-In” (Video)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNBC yesterday. During his interview, Buttigieg was asked about rising automobile prices in the United States. The interviewer can be quoted as asking, “With the UAW deal, the average cost of a car is going to go up by about $900. Thoughts?”

Buttigieg can be quoted as responding, “Look, I come at this from the perspective of a son of South Bend, Indiana. Our city was home to UAW local 5, and UAW local 9, I saw how the middle class of my hometown was built through the fact, not just that the jobs existed, but that auto jobs were good paying jobs.”

Later in that interview, Buttigieg claimed that he “never thought he would be a minivan person,” but that he and his husband drive a ‘Pacifica’. “It’s a plug-in,” he added.

It just is a little too ridiculous to be reality. What qualifies Pete Buttigieg to be Secretary of ANYTHING, much less Transportation Secretary? We all know exactly why he got the job… Pretty much the same reason that Karine Jean-Pierre is the Press Secretary.

Unqualified diversity hires.