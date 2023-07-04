Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg On Flight Cancellations: “No One Can Control the Weather” (Video)

Thousands of Americans have been impacted by flight delays and cancellations as they attempt to travel around the July 4th holiday. CNBC reports on those cancellations…

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that without more gates the airline will have to reduce or change schedules to handle frequent gridlock at its Newark, New Jersey, hub, a message that came after mass flight delays marred July Fourth holiday weekend travel. The carrier gave 30,000 frequent flyer miles to customers who were most affected by the chaos. “This has been one of the most operationally challenging weeks I’ve experienced in my entire career,” Kirby said in a note to staff Saturday. https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/01/united-flight-disruptions-30000-frequent-flyer-miles-.html

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an answer! When asked about these rampant delays and cancellations, Buttigieg can be quoted as saying,

“Well, if you look at the overall picture we’ve seen a lot of improvements, but we have a hard few days with severe weather at the beginning of the week and that definitely put enormous pressure on the system. The good news is that on Friday we saw, according to TSA, a record number of airline passengers, probably the most ever in America. We saw those cancellation rates stay low. Right now we’re below 2%, but they really shot up at the first part of the week, largely because of sever weather hitting some of our key hubs. I think that most passengers understand that nobody can control the weather, but anything that’s under the control of the airlines, and anything that we can do on the FAA side, we need to continue pushing to make sure that there’s the smoothest possible experience for air passengers everywhere.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

.@SecretaryPete Buttigieg, transportation secretary for an administration that's spending more than half a trillion $ trying to control the weather, on recent flight cancellations: "Most passengers understand that no one can control the weather" pic.twitter.com/w3ffIupCXo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 3, 2023

If you were impacted by these delays, Buttigieg made it clear. He doesn’t really care!