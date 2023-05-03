Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: “Right Now, I’ve Got My Head Down Seeking To Deliver” (Video)

Despite overseeing one of the most dangerous ecological disasters of our time, in form of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment that took place earlier this year, Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg claimed during a recent interview that “Right now, I’ve got my head down seeking to deliver.”

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that hilarious moment below…

"Do you hope to serve another term as secretary of transportation?"



Pete Buttigieg: "Right now, I've got my head down seeking to deliver" pic.twitter.com/mGtiAei8PM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

President Biden has yet to visit East Palestine, Ohio following the chemical train car derailment that took place back in February.

Instead of focusing on actual problems, Buttigieg has stated recently that he is focused on pumping $20 Million in taxpayer money to ‘female crash dummies’.

Buttigieg defended this investment in a recent interview, see a clip of that moment below…

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg doubles down on his request of $20 million in taxpayer funding for "female crash test dummies" pic.twitter.com/N6LqCdZU4T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

Despite gas prices that continue to be more than volatile, major ecological disasters, and a continued decay of the American roads and bridges, Pete Buttigieg claims to be hard at work.

Buttigieg claimed in the same interview that he is ‘literally building bridges’ while Republicans are ‘literally banning books’. See a clip of that moment below…

“We’re literally building bridges, and they’re literally banning books.”



— Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg says GOP culture wars are “getting in the way sometimes” of important work pic.twitter.com/zEkKU3QxV0 — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2023

Even with his tremendous failures included as part of the public record, Buttigieg obviously thinks very highly of the ‘work’ that he has done at the Department of Transportation.

One would venture to ask what qualifications Buttigieg had for the position in the first place. HE was merely the Mayor of a small Indiana town who garnered next to no support in the 2020 Election.

It is no surprise that Pete is in over his head. He was not qualified or experienced enough for any cabinet position, especially the Secretary of Transportation.