Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Says He Will “Take A Look” At I-95 Bridge Collapse (Video)

If you were worried about the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia on Sunday, don’t worry, Pete Buttigieg is on his way. One body has been recovered from the wreckage so far.

During an interview aired yesterday, Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg answered questions about the wreckage by saying, “I’m planning to go out tomorrow to get a look for myself”.

What is Pete Buttigieg looking at a wrecked bridge going to accomplish? See a video of Buttigieg claiming that he will “take a look” at the bridge below…

In an interview from late April, Buttigieg ironically claimed that he was “literally building bridges” while Republicans are “literally banning books”. With bridges now collapsing, Americans are put in danger by Buttigieg’s incompetence.

A body has been recovered from among the wreckage of Sunday’s Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police told CNN on Monday afternoon. The body was turned over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner. “Authorities are in the process of identifying the remains,” Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Myles Snyder said. Authorities did not provide any additional information. The inferno began after the tanker driver took an off-ramp and crashed into a wall while trying to go around a curve around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, state officials said Monday. A stretch of northbound I-95 fell on the truck, authorities said. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/us/philadelphia-i95-collapse-fire-monday/index.html