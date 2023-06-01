Biden Walks Away After Being Asked About Re-Election Campaign (Video)

President Joe Biden was asked yesterday on the White House lawn about the fact that he has yet to hold an official rally for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden announced the launch of his re-election campaign on Twitter back in late-April. It is now June, and Biden has yet to hold a single campaign event.

When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden why he has yet to hold a campaign event during this election cycle, Biden seemed confused. Doocy asked “How’s your re-election campaign going? Because we haven’t seen you on the campaign trail yet.”

“You haven’t?” Biden responded. “”Not at an official campaign rally.” Doocy answered. Biden then strangely smiles and walks away from reporters. See a clip of that odd moment below…

DOOCY: "How's your re-election campaign going? Because we haven't seen you on the campaign trail yet."



BIDEN: "You haven't?"



DOOCY: "Not at an official campaign rally…"



BIDEN: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/Y28eLWlRFK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2023

Biden has referred to Doocy as a “stupid son of a b****” before. See a clip of Biden disparaging Doocy on a hot mic below…

NBC news reported on Biden’s attack on Doocy at the time….

President Joe Biden called Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a bitch” Monday on a live microphone, after Doocy asked Biden whether inflation was a political liability for him. The verbal slip took place during a White House event on Biden administration efforts to combat inflation. After the president complained that all the press questions were about the military buildup around Ukraine, Doocy shouted: “Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” Thinking his microphone was turned off, Biden responded sarcastically: “No, that’s a great asset. More inflation.” https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/24/biden-calls-fox-news-reporter-peter-doocy-a-stupid-son-of-a-bitch.html