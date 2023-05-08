Biden Walks Away From Podium, Refuses To Answer Questions After Botching Remarks (Video)

President Biden held remarks today at the White House to discuss ‘holding airlines accountable’ with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

During the event, Buttigieg and Biden both delivered remarks. Buttigieg claimed that President Biden ‘saved’ the airline industry when he came into office. Buttigieg claimed that Biden acted ‘quickly to restore the economy’.

See a clip of that moment below…

Pete Buttigieg says Biden saved the airline industry because he "acted to restore this economy swiftly" when he took office.



What? pic.twitter.com/iOnjTFmW2S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

When Biden spoke, he made a strange statement about this coming weekend. He can be quoted as saying “As we approach Memorial Day this weekend.”

Of course, Memorial Day isn’t until the very end of Memorial Day. See a clip of that embarrassing mistake below…

BIDEN: "As we approach Memorial Day this weekend…" pic.twitter.com/Y37aqFuM9a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

Biden then attempted to recite the name of the website, which he was holding the remarks to reveal. Biden couldn’t do it. He botched the address, saying several different incorrect addresses. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden announces a new website, but screws up the address pic.twitter.com/JJqEsbxEPn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

After making several mistakes, reporters present at the remarks jumped at the opportunity to ask Biden some questions. Remember, this President has not held a solo press conference in months.

Biden simply turned around and walked away from the podium with Buttigieg. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden once again refuses to take any questions pic.twitter.com/XT3xDe1GQc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

PBS reports on these new regulations…

The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control. The White House said President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would announce the start of the rulemaking process Monday. The announcement is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above. The rulemaking pledge continues a push by the Democratic administration to require airlines to improve customer service, and it comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season. The aim of the rules would be, for the first time, to require airlines to pay compensation beyond a ticket refund and to cover expenses that consumers incur, including rebooking on another flight, if the airline causes a cancellation or significant delay. “When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Buttigieg said in a statement. Currently, when an airline cancels a flight for any reason, consumers can demand a refund of the unused part of their ticket and certain extras that they might have paid to the airline, such as fees for checking a bag or getting a seat assignment. Airlines often try to persuade consumers to accept a travel voucher instead of a refund.