Biden Wanders Aimlessly Around Stage, Appears Completely Lost In Arizona (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the Grand Canyon in Arizona today as part of a multi-day trip to the Western United States. During his speech, Biden mumbled and rambled about the ‘climate crisis’. Biden seemed to struggle to deliver his message.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “There’s a lot of good that’s gonna come from the sacrifices of dealing with taking on the climate crisis!”

What is Biden talking about? See a clip of that statement below…

BIDEN: "There's a lot of good that's gonna come from the sacrifices of dealing with taking on the climate crisis" pic.twitter.com/6ALjGLcnq1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

As Biden was exiting the stage he appeared completely lost. He randomly saluted the crowd, headed left, headed right, and eventually exited the stage to his left. It appeared as if the President had absolutely no idea where he was supposed to go…

How could somebody who cannot even walk off of a stage possibly be capable of executing the duties of the highest office in the land? See a clip of Shufflin’ Joe wandering aimlessly around the stage in Arizona in the clip below…

A confused Joe Biden salutes the audience and meanders off stage pic.twitter.com/jNy1oEOAFK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

It was yet another embarrassing performance for this President. You would think that coming back from a 10-day vacation in Delaware would have meant that the President would be well-rested.

Biden is showing that it isn’t tiredness that prevents him from doing his job, it is deterioration. In other words, he has no mind to rest. This is Joe Biden. This is as capable as he gets!

Scary, isn’t it?