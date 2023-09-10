Biden Wanders Away From Podium Mid-Question in Vietnam (Video)

President Biden wandered away from the podium today while speaking with the press in Vietnam. Biden is currently in Asia for the G20 conference in India.

While speaking in Vietnam, Biden wandered away from the podium in the middle of hearing a question from. a reporter. Biden could be seen focusing something on the podium, staring down and eventually shuffling off to his left as the reporter was asking her question.

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden gets distracted as he is being asked a question and wanders out of the camera frame pic.twitter.com/ZjRVfmS7YQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

We showed footage of Biden shutting down during his remarks in Vietnam earlier in the morning. The President stared at his notes in silence for what seemed like an eternity, even invoking laughter from the audience. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden gets VERY confused during his "press conference" in Vietnam:



"I'll just follow my orders here. Staff, is there anybody that hasn't spoken yet? I ain't calling on you." pic.twitter.com/8xSmP94ZZK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

When will Congress begin to acknowledge Biden’s failing health? It is evident that this President has made the United States a laughing stock worldwide!