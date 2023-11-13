Biden Wanders, Gets Lost During Veterans Day Ceremony (Video)

President Joe Biden had a dismal showing this weekend at Arlington National Cemetery, where the President appeared extremely confused, needing directions from the Military men in attendance.

While participating in the Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony, Biden could be seen turning around several times, appearing to ask the soldier in front of him for directions. After the exchange, the man in uniform can be seen pointing in the direction Biden is supposed to walk.

Biden then shuffles back into line with Vice President Kamala Harris. See a clip of that embarrassing moment at Arlington National Cemetery below…

Biden gets confused (again) pic.twitter.com/OOfqTvmnnr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2023

Biden’s approval rating currently sits at just 38.7%, while his disapproval rating stands at a sky-high 55.5%.

President Joe Biden is one of the most unpopular Presidents in American history. His economic policies have damaged the American family more than any President since Lyndon B. Johnson brought forth the ‘Great Society’.

Americans are less safe, have less opportunity, and less money (and money that is worth less) than they had under the previous Administration, and even under President Barack Obama. Iran is on the rise, now allying with Saudi Arabia and Yemen, as China and Russia continue to expand their influence across the globe.

Under President Joe Biden, America is in serious trouble.