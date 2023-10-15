In yet another awkward moment for the White House, Biden appears to wander away from the stand while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is speaking.

During the speech Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, was giving his remarks on concerning the response to trying times. Doug was saying: “… has always been one of perseverence and resilience…”

In the midst of this sentence, Biden was gazing down at National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. After not catching Jake’s attention, Biden proceeded to edge over, away from the center of attention. Unfortunately for Joe, he was not as slick as he would have liked.

Biden Wanders Off During Doug Emhoff’s Speech

Biden wanders off to check in with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan right in the middle of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's remarks pic.twitter.com/31CICtHMiW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

Although everyone was trying to intently listen to Doug, no one could help but notice Biden’s complete lack of awareness. As Biden scooted over to get Sullivan’s attention, some of the leaders at the table began craning their necks to see what the matter was.

Some likely considering the possibility that Biden had something so important to say in the middle of Doug’s speech could have meant an emergency, were surely thankful to see that any crisis was averted.

After a short exchange between the President and the National Security Advisor, Biden acknowledged Jake’s consolation and he stood back in place. It is unclear the exact words of the exchange however it appears that Jake said something to the effect of: “No, stay here…” While the President has many responsibilities and so the conversation could have been about any number of topics, some Twitter (X) users speculate that he was asking to use the restroom, but Jake was telling him to wait until after Doug finished speaking.

Whatever the case may be, all the while, Doug was forging on saying: “… In dark times we come together, and we fight back, and we also seek to build a better world…”