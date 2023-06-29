Biden Wanders Off TV Set During MSNBC Interview (Video)

President Joe Biden made an appearance on MSNBC today. As the interview with Nicole Wallace was concluding, Biden stood from his chair, seemingly unaware that he was supposed to stay seated until the cameras stopped broadcasting.

He shook the interviewers hand and proceeded to aimlessly wander around the set behind the anchor as she gave the wrapped up the interview. See that unbelievable clip below…

WATCH: Joe Biden wanders off the TV set DURING an interview on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/PBz8uCp46f — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 29, 2023

Where does Biden think he is? Are we seriously supposed to believe that this man is capable of executing the duties of the Office of President of the United States? He can hardly hold it together for a television interview!

During this interview, Biden confused he Declaration of Independence with the Constitution of the United States of America. See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden confuses the Declaration of Independence with the Constitution:



“The Constitution says we hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created equal….” pic.twitter.com/LFziD5hJyK — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 29, 2023

Biden appears to be completely lost. How could Democrats and Republicans alike not be talking about Biden’s mental deterioration?

Biden then strangely claimed during the interview that the United States ‘fought a war in 1960’. What is Biden talking about?

Biden confuses the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence while accusing the Supreme Court of not "embracing" the Constitution.



He then says "we fought a war…in 1960." pic.twitter.com/1rXKLdpfjC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

This President does nothing but embarrass the Nation and himself nearly every single time he appears in public. Our enemies have to simply be laughing.

Why does Biden constantly wander off during speaking arrangements? This is just ridiculous at this point!