Biden Wanders, Secret Service Scrambles At White House Congressional Picnic (Video)

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden took the stage on the White House lawn today for the White House Congressional Picnic.

See footage from the crowd of that event below…

President #Biden greets lawmakers and their families during Congressional picnic at the South Lawn of the #WhiteHouse. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/8s6Fda1Gnw — Madalina Vasiliu (@mada7ina) July 19, 2023

During his speech, Biden claimed that Nancy Pelosi is ‘going to Speaker’ for his whole life. Does Biden know that Republican Kevin McCarthy is currently the Speaker of the House? See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN on Nancy Pelosi: "She's gonna be my speaker her whole life I think, my whole life." pic.twitter.com/H4IoYGUYeB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

After his short remarks onstage, Biden began to wonder off to his left, stopping short of the end of the stage to extend his hands and stand up straight. Biden then points to the crowd he is facing as Secret Service can be seen scrambling behind Biden.

Biden then descends from the stage, going up close to the crowd. See a clip of that moment below…

Secret Service seems to be extremely anxious when Biden begins to wander. Look at how quickly they scramble to get ahead of Biden before he engages the crowd.

Are we seriously supposed to believe that this President is capable of executing the duties of the Office of President of the United States?