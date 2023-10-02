Biden Wanders Up To Podium, Looks Extremely Confused (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks from the White House yesterday on Congress avoiding the government shutdown with a bipartisan deal. The only thing that is bipartisan in Washington is hatred of the American people, and the damnation of our future.

Videos by Rare

Upon entering the room, Biden appeared to be walking slowly, looking disheveled and confused as he made his way to the podium. Though it was only a few feet from the door to his podium, Biden made the walk seem like it was difficult.

See a clip of Biden wandering up to the podium below…

Biden finally emerges from hiding after having been completely missing in action during congressional budget discussions pic.twitter.com/NqthusrCuH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

Biden also struggled to speak during these remarks, stuttering as he attempted to read from his teleprompter. See a example of that in the clip moment below…

Biden finally emerges from hiding after having been completely missing in action during congressional budget discussions pic.twitter.com/NqthusrCuH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

Total embarrassment!