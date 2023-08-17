Biden Whispers, Salutes Audience During Inflation Reduction Act Ceremony (Video)

While speaking on the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden put on a show.

Videos by Rare

Folks in the audience were there expecting some sort of bland propaganda filled talk on Bidenomics and Inflation. They got what they came for, and a little bit more. First off, Joe Biden likely felt that his audience could use a little bit of a shock, so he decided to “mix it up” if you will by whispering. Those who had droned off were quickly caught by surprise when Biden began to creepily whisper: “Guess what?” Per RNC Research.



Biden Whispers, Salutes Audience During Inflation Reduction Act Ceremony

Biden brings out the creepy whisper: "Guess what? [Bidenomics is] working." pic.twitter.com/mJrriipQIS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

The crowd shuffled in their seats, chill bumps running down their arms, as Biden finished the whisper with: “It’s working…” in reference to the so-called Bidenomics. This was not all Joe had up his sleeve though.



BIDEN: "I'm gonna be a good boy. I'm gonna keep the Irish in me down a little bit." pic.twitter.com/8IGvIpoVZe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Later in the speech Joe Biden realized that once again, his listeners were growing tired of the same script concerning the Biden Administration’s policies surrounding inflation. They had likely all read on Rare that his administration had been wrong about the state of inflation, reporting that it has increased 17% roughly since Biden took office. Lightening the mood, Joe then said: “I’m gonna be a good boy. I’m gonna keep the Irish in me down a little bit.” All while giving the crowd a chilling grin.

Biden wraps up his remarks and salutes the audience pic.twitter.com/7SVLDrC1DY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Between all of Joe’s disturbing techniques and the band, the crowd was awake to give a decent round of applause. Feeling himself to be the superhero of Ukraine, or the US, yes that’s the country he leads, Biden ended with a salute. The scene made one think of Captain America. With the exception that Captain America fought for America, freedom, and ending wars while Biden has fought for ‘clean energy,’ has raised living prices nationwide, and continues to support the Ukrainian-Russian war. Details really.