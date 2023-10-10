Biden Whispers, Shuffles Away From Podium After Remarks On Israel (Video)

President Biden delivered remarks today from the White House to address the conflict currently raging in Israel. Over one thousand civilians have reportedly been killed in that conflict, including at least 14 Americans.

Biden was set to deliver remarks today at 1 PM EST, but did not arrive until after 2:30 PM EST. The President’s daily White House press briefing was also delayed as Krine Jen-Pierre did not arrive to the podium for several hours.

During his remarks, President Biden struggled at several different points, at one point bringing back his creepy whisper. See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden brings back his creepy whisper in strange statement on Israels “secret weapon”… pic.twitter.com/YXtUzCwe5I — Rare (@Rare) October 10, 2023

What is Biden alluding to when he mentions a secret weapon? Is this “secret weapon” going to help those in need in Israel? Could it be that Hamas’ secret weapon against Israel is the 6 billion dollars that the Biden administration handed to Iran just weeks ago? Remember, Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. The President’s willingness to fund the dangerous nation of Iran has undoubtedly provoked the violence we see in Israel.

After addressing the Israeli conflict, Biden closed his notebook, and shuffled away from the press. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken followed Biden out of the room after just ten minutes in front of the cameras. See a clip of that below…

Joe Biden shuffles away from podium after remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel… pic.twitter.com/Zpcb3Pneoz — Rare (@Rare) October 10, 2023