Biden Wipes His Nose Mid-Speech While Speaking To Firefighters (Video)

During his remarks at the United States Firefighter Summit, President Joe Biden took out a handkerchief to wipe his nose in the middle of his speech. The President’s words were muffled as he spoke from behind his tissue.

After starting his address this afternoon on the terrorist attacks in Israel an hour and a half late, Joe seemed to be somewhat slower than usual. During his next appearance of the day, Joe could be seen coughing, wiping his nose, and having to clear his throat often.

Joe Biden wipes his nose mid-speech at United States Firefighters Summit… pic.twitter.com/6X1dagDJfu — Rare (@Rare) October 10, 2023

After Joe has been seemingly hiding away for the past few days despite a new and ongoing conflict in Israel, could an ongoing battle with illness be to blame for his absence? No reason was given for the President’s hour and a half delay this morning, but one could only assume it involved the sickness that the President seems to be dealing with. This weekend, the President hosted a barbecue for the non-political White House Staff and their families, where he may have been exposed to the illness.

Now, in a time of crisis, when our country and the world need a leader the most, our president is throwing backyard barbecues and hiding in the White House. Yet another failure that embarrasses the United States and it’s people on the world stage.

