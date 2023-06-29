Biden: “You’re Not Going to See Anybody Building New Coal-Fired Plant in America” (Video)

The Democrat war on energy just continues to spiral out of control. During a speech yesterday, President Joe Biden can be quoted as saying, “You’re Not Going to See Anybody Building New Coal-Fired Plant in America”.

Biden then added, “not just because I’d like to pass a law to say that — it’s too expensive”. Biden doesn’t want Americans to have access to cheap and efficient clean coal. See a clip of this moment from Biden’s speech below…

Joe Biden: “You’re not going to see anybody building a new coal-fired plant in America — not just because I’d like to pass a law to say that — it’s too expensive.” pic.twitter.com/iaoseY1vxI — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 28, 2023

Biden then repeated a lie that he has told throughout his Presidency, claiming that his Administration has lowered the federal deficit by “$1.7 Trillion”. The deficit fell because COVID benefits expired, not because of anything that Biden did. In fact, his own policies have actually ADDED to the deficit. See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden continues to lie about reducing the deficit:



“My team and I have reduced the deficit by $1.7 trillion.” pic.twitter.com/JN0YlPZIBp — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 28, 2023

Biden is old, and confused. The people around him are malicious abusers who are destroying America from within. The Biden Administration is full of incompetent dismantlers that are gutting our Nation.

Under no circumstance can the United States continue to survive with somebody like Biden at the helm. The world is at stake, and we have no true leader.

Only an island of misfit toys occupying the White House, believing that they are popular and successful only in their own minds.

Sick people.